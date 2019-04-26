Child in critical condition after being pulled from pond

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A child is in critical condition after being pulled out of a pond in Fort Wayne.

Around 1:45 p.m. the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a report of a child in a pond in the rear of a residence off of the ten thousand block of Carnoustie Lane.

After arrival, officers discovered that the child had already been removed from the pond by family members.

The child was transported to an area hospital where he is now in critical condition.

Investigators learned that the child had wondered away from the home and had been missing for nearly 20 minutes before being discovered.

The incident remains under investigation by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the Allen County Prosecutor’s office and the Allen County Coroner’s office.