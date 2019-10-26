Child dies from fire in Topeka Friday evening

TOPEKA, Ind. (WOWO) An 8-year-old girl has died as a result of a fire in LaGrange County on Friday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, October 25, the LaGrange County Dispatch center was told of a house fire on the 200 block of W. Pine Street in Topeka, where an 8-year-old girl was still inside of the home on the second floor.

LaGrange County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived first and tried to find the girl with no success due to the heat and smoke.

Topeka Fire Department crews arrived a short time later and were able to find the girl and remove her from the burning home. Lifesaving measures were given at the scene with some success. The girl was then transported to Parkview LaGrange Hospital for treatment then she was flown to Riley’s Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. The child ended up dying from her injuries obtained the fire.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control shortly after removing the child. The cause of the fire is still not known. Investigators did find that the fire started in the front upstairs bedroom of the home.

The fire remains under investigation by the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, Topeka Fire Department, Topeka Police Department, and the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.