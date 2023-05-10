Child dies after being hit by vehicle backing out of driveway

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says that a child died Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle backing out of a driveway.

Officers responded to the 4500 block of Bass Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. The preliminary investigation indicated that an adult was driving the SUV when the child was struck.

The child was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later pronounced deceased.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the child, as well as cause and manner of death at a later time.