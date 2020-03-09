Child diagnosed as third Indiana coronavirus case

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): A school district in central Indiana has closed an elementary school after one of its students tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to WLFI, Avon Community School Corporation will close Hickory Elementary School today through March 20th after being notified by the county’s Health Department that a student had tested positive for COVID-19.

“It is our intent to provide our Hickory students with ongoing learning opportunities, which may include e-learning and other experiences. Hickory students and staff will be able to return on Monday, April 6th, following Spring Break,” a statement from the school district reads. “We appreciate the guidance and collaboration provided by the Indiana Department of Health, the Hendricks County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Education.”

Indiana’s first case was reported Friday in a patient in Marion County. A second case was confirmed over the weekend in Hendricks County.

Check WOWO’s in-depth coverage of the virus here.