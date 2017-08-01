Child abuse investigation in Steuben County, one arrested

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One woman was arrested after a child abuse investigation in Steuben County.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office investigated a home in the 2300 block of W. Orland Road in Angola, Indiana around 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 31.

During the investigation, detectives conducted several interviews with those inside the home.

Mariah A. DePew, 25 of Angola, was arrested for a Level 5 Felony of battery causing bodily injury to a person under the age of 14 by a person over the age of 18.

DePew is being held in the Steuben County Jail without bond and pending her initial hearing.