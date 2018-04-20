Chicago suspect wanted for murder, arrested in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A suspect wanted out of Chicago for murder has been arrested in Fort Wayne.

U.S. Marshals arrested Deshawn Johnson, 33, Friday. Johnson is wanted for the April 5th murder of his ex-girlfriend, Shaquita Bennett. Bennett was shot in the back of the head twice.

The Fort Wayne Police Department Gang Unit located Johnson at his brother’s home located at 723 Buchanan Street. Johnson was found hiding under insulation in the crawl space of the house. Johnson was booked into the Allen County Jail and awaits the extradition process.