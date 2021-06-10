Chicago-based popcorn company moving to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): A Chicago-based gourmet popcorn and popcorn seasoning business is moving its operations to Allen County.

According to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, the Dell Cove Spices & More Co. will set up a 7,000-square-foot commercial space at 1221 Hartzell Street in New Haven by the end of 2024.

The company is planning to buy and install warehouse and computer equipment, and create up to 50 new jobs while expanding its popcorn product lines.

“This move made sense both for business and personal reasons,” said Dell Cove co-founder David Beets. “I grew up in Fort Wayne and still have friends and family here. Every time I would come back here to visit, this whole area seemed to keep growing and growing – and we wanted to be part of that growth. It felt like a perfect time to come home.”

You can apply now by sending an email to hello@dellcovespices.com.