Chests recalled after fatality

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): South Shore Furniture has recalled a chest of drawers after a fatality due to tip-over and entrapment hazards.

A two-year-old was killed in an incident involving an empty 3-drawer chest, and another child suffered bruises on his leg and scratches.

The chests with the following model numbers and colors are in the recall:

3046033 Royal Cherry

3070033 Black

3070223 Black

3159033 Chocolate

3159223 Chocolate

3050033 White

3050223 White

3113033 Natural Maple

10430 Soft Gray

10433 Gray Oak

10680 Country Pine

10682 Rustic Oak

Also, chests with model numbers listed above that end in A, B, C, D or E are included in the recall.

The chests were sold online at walmart.com, Amazon.com, Target.com and other retailers from October 2009 through July 2018.

If you have any of the chests that are not anchored to the wall, place it in an area that children cannot access.

You can contact South Shore for a full refund with free pick-up, remove the drawer slides from one side of the chest and receive packaging to mail the slides for a full refun, or receive a free tip-over restraint kit.