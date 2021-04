MINNEAPOLIS, Mn. (WOWO): Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted on charges of 2nd and 3rd degree murder and 2nd degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

The judge in the case read the verdict shortly after 4:00 CDT, then immediately began polling the jury.

Chauvin is the first of four officers charged to be tried and convicted and now faces sentencing.