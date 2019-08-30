Chase Elliott on the Brickyard 400

By
Caleb Hatch
-
visit WOWO.com for more audio on demand

NASCAR driver Chase Elliott joins to preview next Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Subscribe to the Pat Miller Program podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here