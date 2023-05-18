Charly Butcher Student of Integrity Scholarship awarded

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – This year’s Charly Butcher Student of Integrity Scholarship recipient has been announced.

Drew Baker was the winner this year of the scholarship named for the legendary WOWO broadcaster. Charly’s wife Sarah presented the award.

Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana’s Charitable & Educational Foundation announced the winners as part of the annual Students of Integrity Scholarship program.

The six $2,000 scholarships are awarded to high school and college students for tuition and educational expenses for the next academic year. Recipients are recognized for having distinguished themselves as role models of integrity and ethical behavior in their schools and communities.