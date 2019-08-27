Charges pending after DeKalb County pursuit ends in crash Tuesday

By
Brooklyne Beatty
-
Photo Supplied - DeKalb County Sheriff's Department

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Possible charges are pending after a police chase ended in a crash in DeKalb County Tuesday.

Officers first attempted to stop the driver, John Muzzillo, at the intersection of US 6 and I-69 around 11 a.m.

Instead of stopping, Muzzillo, 27 of Butler, fled from police and went eastbound on US 6. He then turned north onto County Road 24, went off the roadway and struck a mailbox.

Muzzillo was ejected from his motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet. He was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center for head trauma.

