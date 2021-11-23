Chapman’s to add brewery, relocate headquarters at Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A northeast Indiana-based brewery is the latest committed tenant at Electric Works.

Chapman’s Brewing Company announced today that the company had signed a letter of intent to build and open a flagship brewery and taproom at the big mixed-use development next fall. That new location will also become the company’s headquarters and will house both corporate offices and R&D functions.

“We believe in Electric Works – what the campus has meant to Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana, and the center of gravity it will become as the vision turns into reality,” said Chapman’s founder Scott Fergusson. “Our new headquarters will have a totally unique, artisanal look and feel, and we want to bring our customers into the heart of it.”

The brewery will also offer family-friendly dining and retail space featuring ingredients and equipment for home brewers.

Electric Works developer Jeff Kingsbury said the brewery concept “fits perfectly with the vision of making Electric Works a vibrant and active 18-hour place,” adding that it will be “a destination for all those who visit and work at the Electric Works campus.”