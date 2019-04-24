Chapman Challenge generates $875,000 in endowed scholarships for Purdue University Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Wednesday marked Purdue University’s annual Day of Giving initiative, and this year, Purdue University Fort Wayne took part, kicking off the day with a major announcement.

Purdue Fort Wayne Chancellor Ronald Elsenbaumer announced the completion of the Chapman Challenge, which was started by Howard and Betsy Chapman just over a year ago. The Chapman’s originally pledged more than $200,00 to be matched $1 for $2 in the creation of scholarship endowments, according to The Journal Gazette.

The goal of the Chapman Challenge was to fund 25 endowed scholarships, and it didn’t take long to fulfill it. Howard and Betsy Chapman then increased their commitment by another 10 scholarships for a total of 35.

Chancellor Elsenbaumer announced Wednesday the Chapman Challenge generated a total of $875,000 in scholarships.

Funds from some of the scholarships will be available to students as soon as this fall.