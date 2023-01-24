Changes Coming To Fort Wayne Community Schools Daily Schedule For 2023-2024 School Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with Fort Wayne Community Schools have announced a change to their schedule for the 2023-2024 school year. According to a release from FWCS, the district will operate on a two-tier schedule beginning with the 2023-24 school year with middle and high schools in session from 7:20 a.m.-2:25 p.m. and elementary schools in session from 8:50 a.m.-3:30 p.m. FWCS held multiple in-person meetings and received over 500 comments on the matter prior to the decision being reached.

The change in school hours addresses two issues: allowing more time after school for high school students to work, obtain internships and participate in co-curricular activities after school; and improving transportation schedules to ensure students arrive to school on time every day. With 90 minutes between tiers in the morning, transportation will be able to run the middle and high school routes, transport students to special programs, such as the FWCS Career Academy or Amp Lab, and pick up elementary students on time.