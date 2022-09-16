Changes Coming This Winter To Lutheran Health Network Services

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Some major changes are potentially coming for one of Northeast Indiana’s largest hospital networks. According to a memo to Lutheran Health Network staff and team members obtained by WOWO News, significant changes are coming the networks’ care for patients, particularly those who are in need of special care for their infant upon birth. The memo from Lutheran Health Network Market CEO, Scott Teffeteller states that beginning in December, Lutheran will centralize its Level III neonatal intensive care unit and its obstetrics care at Dupont Hospital, while taking Lutheran Hospital down to a Level II unit for both.

A Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Units in Indiana are defined as “Hospitals equipped to care for complex maternal medical conditions and obstetric complications as well as infants requiring neonatal intensive care.” A Level II NICU is defined as “Hospitals providing care to appropriate high-risk maternal patients and special care to infants who are moderately ill with problems expected to resolve rapidly.”

Many details regarding the transition are still in development according to a follow up memo from Dupont Hospital CEO Mark Dooley, and CNO Kim Fulkerson. According to Director of Communications for Lutheran Health Network, Megan Hubartt tells WOWO News that Luthern Health Network evaluates their particular services in an ongoing basis and considering patient demand for many of those resources. Hubartt stated “Because the majority of maternity patients in our community are already choosing Dupont Hospital for their care, centralizing our NICU Level III services in that location allows us to reduce duplication and operate more efficiently as a network.” Hubartt went on to say, “Decisions to modify services offerings are made with consideration for patients and stakeholders who may be impacted.”

Other changes are expected within the network including a relocation of the Cardiac catherization service from Dupont Hospital to Lutheran Hospital Downtown with a gradual move to serve the growing number of patients seeking emergency care in and around the Downtown area. Surgical services within the network will change in the aspect of both Lutheran Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Downtown will see their operating rooms working under a single leadership structure. This is being done to have greater efficiency, schedule patients more quickly in the most appropriate setting and accommodate a growing need for surgical services, according to the Teffeteller’s memo.

Teffeteller went on to emphasize that centralization and collaboration is an example of how a network-wide approach would strengthen care for patients and position the hospital network for future success.