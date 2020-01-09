Chambers to hold “Community Conversations”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One of the Fort Wayne City Council’s newest members is planning to take an “open door” approach with the community.

At-Large Councilwoman Michelle Chambers was sworn in on January 1st. She tells WOWO News she’s inviting everyone to come out to a quarterly forum she’ll be holding called “Casual Community Conversations.”

“(They’ll be) just me speaking with constituents. I want to establish relationships with them, find out what their concerns and desires are.”

The first sessions will be March 14th and 21st, twice a day, held at several locations throughout Fort Wayne:

3/14

Hessen Cassel Public Library – 10a-12p

Little Turtle Public Library – 1p-3p

3/21

Waynedale Public Library – 10a-12p

Georgetown Public Library – 1p-3p

You can also contact Chambers at this link.