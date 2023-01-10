Chambers Set To Announce Bid For Second Term on Fort Wayne City Council Tuesday Morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers is set to formally announce a bid to run for a second term later this morning. Elected to office in 2020 and appointed to lead as City Councilwoman At-Large, Michelle Chambers has decided that she will run for a 2nd term to represent the city of Ft. Wayne. Chambers will formalize the occasion prior to the first city council meeting of the new year by filing her candidacy paperwork shortly before 10 A.M. later Tuesday morning at the Allen County Election Board.

Councilwoman Chambers announced that there will be an official campaign kickoff on January 19th, from 5:30pm-7:00pm at the David Hefner Pavilion.