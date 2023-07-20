Chambers Confirms Possible Run For Governor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Brad Chambers recently announced that he will be stepping down as Indiana’s outgoing secretary of commerce. Many speculated Chambers was stepping down to possibly seek a run for Governor.

According to Inside Indiana Business, Chambers publicly acknowledged for the first time that he’s considering entering the 2024 governor’s race on Wednesday. His comments confirmed weeks of speculation that he was pondering a run for governor and come two days after announcing that he will step down as head of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. effective August 6th.

Chambers did not give a timeline as to when he would make a decision. Should he enter the governor’s race, Chambers would face at least four candidates in the Republican primary, three of which already have a leg up in fundraising.