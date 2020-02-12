Chain reaction crash shuts down portion of I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A multi-car pileup forced a portion of Interstate 69 in Fort Wayne to close this morning.

WOWO News got word about the situation shortly after 7am. According to Fort Wayne Police Dispatch, the first of three crashes happened near the Airport Expressway exit, which happened when a vehicle that slowed down was hit from behind.

That first crash ended up involving five vehicles, sparking a chain reaction that led to the other crashes nearby, with the resulting pileup forcing the Indiana Department of Transportation to close the northbound lanes for more than an hour and a half as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

No major injuries were reported.