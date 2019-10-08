Central Noble school bus overturns, three injured

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Three students were injured when a Central Noble school bus overturned this morning.

According to KPC News, the bus, which acts as a shuttle for students in Kindergarten through second grade, went off Wolf Lake Road, down an embankment, and ended up on its side.

About 30 students were on board at the time, and there were no serious injuries. The three students that were hurt received minor “seat-belt related” injuries, according to school officials.

The bus driver’s name hasn’t been released. She was taken to a nearby hospital for a blood toxicity check, but police said they don’t think alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.