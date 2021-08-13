Census shows local growth

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County and Fort Wayne both saw population growth over the last ten years.

According to the new U.S. Census data released yesterday, Allen County’s population grew 8.5% between 2010 and 2020 to 385,410. That’s an increase of just over 30,000 people. Fort Wayne’s population is now 263,886, which is a 4% jump.

LaGrange County also had big growth locally, up nearly 9% to 40,446. Wabash County had the biggest regional population loss of nearly 6%.

Nationally, just over half of all counties lost population, while growth happened near cities.