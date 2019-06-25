Census question could impact local schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A proposed change to U.S. Census forms could have a negative impact on area school districts.

At Monday night’s Fort Wayne Community Schools board meeting, member Steve Corona pointed out that a question about citizenship could lead to some opting not to take the census, and that would hurt the district’s bottom line.

The Journal Gazette reports that every student who goes uncounted can cause the district to lose about $1,000 a year. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments this week on whether the 2020 Census can ask people if they are legal U.S. citizens.

The Census Bureau says the question, if approved, would lead to about a 6% drop in responses, or around 45-million people. Opponents say the question is racially-motivated.