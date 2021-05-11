Celina man arrested for child pornography

CELINA, Ohio (WOWO): A Celina man was arrested Tuesday morning in connection to a child pornography investigation.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) on April 20th.

After applying for search warrants, detectives found several sexually explicit photos of children that were linked to media accounts of Glen D. Sharrock, 51.

Deputies executed another search warrant Tuesday at 7:17 a.m. at Sharrock’s home in the 3600 block of State Route 703. Sharrock was arrested on five counts of pandering child pornography and taken to the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility where he is held without bond.

Sharrock was previously registered as a sex offender, but those registration requirements ended in Aug. 2019. Sharrock was convicted in 2009 in Indiana for possession of child pornography.