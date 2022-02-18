Celina man arrested and charged in connection to toddler’s death

CELINA, Ohio (WOWO): A Celina man was arrested and charged in connection to the death of a two-year-old boy from Montezuma.

Brandon A. Edwards, 29, was arrested Friday by Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies and is held in the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility awaiting a court appearance.

He is charged with two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter, two felony counts of endangering children, two misdemeanor counts of endangering children, a felony count of aggravated possession of drugs and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence.

Officials say dispatch received a call on Feb. 11 at 5:30 a.m. that a young child was laying face down and was unresponsive. A family member administered CPR and then deputies did until EMS arrived. The toddler, Ezra G. Siegrist, was taken to Mercer Health, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The Mercer County Coroner directed Siegrist to be taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. The autopsy found that Siegrist died of methamphetamine intoxication, and the death was ruled a homicide.

Edwards was living at the home at the time and was in a relationship with the toddler’s mother.