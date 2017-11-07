Celina continues cleanup after tornado

CELINA, Ohio (WOWO): The people of Celina are working on cleaning up after a tornado stormed through Sunday.

Mayor Jeffrey Hazel tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 the community has been quick to work together and help out each other:

“You can find naysayers anywhere, but for what you’re looking at here, you’re finding people say ‘hey, let me help you with that.’ ‘Can I carry this out?’ ‘Let me cut that tree down for you.'”

Hazel says eight people were hurt during the storm, four of which were hospitalized, but none of them suffered life-threatening injuries.

A number of homes and businesses were damaged by the EF2 tornado, which had peak winds of 134 mph and also traveled through Delaware, Blackford and Jay Counties.