FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A ‘Celebration of life’ is planned in the coming days for late Fort Wayne city councilman and mayoral candidate Dr. John Crawford, who recently passed away at the age of 73. According to an obituary published on Wednesday, a celebration of life is planned for Friday, July 22, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. It says Crawford passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack while playing tennis.