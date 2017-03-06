Celebrate Red Cross Month by giving blood in March

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): It’s Red Cross month and during the month of March, the American Red Cross is encouraging you to join in its lifesaving mission by giving blood.

The Red Cross depends on blood donors across the nation to collect enough blood to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals nationwide. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed to help those rely on blood products.

To make an appointment you can download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

To find out an upcoming blood donation opportunity near you, check the lists below:

Adams County

Berne:

3/6/2017: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Lehman Park Pavilion, 667 Lehman St

Decatur:

3/13/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Riverside Center, 231 East Monroe St

_______________

Allen County

Fort Wayne:

3/6/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

3/6/2017: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

3/7/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

3/7/2017: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

3/8/2017: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

3/9/2017: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

3/10/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

3/10/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

3/11/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

3/11/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

3/12/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

3/12/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 11337 Old US 27 South

3/13/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

3/13/2017: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

3/14/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Indiana Michigan Power Center, 110 E. Wayne Street

3/14/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

3/14/2017: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

3/15/2017: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

Grabill:

3/13/2017: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St.

_______________

DeKalb County

Auburn:

3/7/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 East 7th St.

Garrett:

3/7/2017: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Garrett, 515 W. 5th Ave

_______________

Huntington County

Huntington:

3/6/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Evangelical United Methodist Church, 1000 Flaxmill Rd.

3/12/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church/School, 860 Cherry St

_______________

Noble County

Kendallville:

3/9/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Impact Institute, 580 Fairview Blvd.

_______________

Steuben County

Angola:

3/13/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E 200 N