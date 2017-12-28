CDC reports increase in influenza across Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Heath officials across Indiana are seeing an increase in influenza this year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), circulating strains appear to be Influenza A H3, which can cause severe symptoms and sometimes death in the elderly and very young.

Symptoms of influenza can resemble a typical cold, but come on quickly and are more pronounced. A person may experience fever, headaches, fatigue, dry cough, sore throat, nasal congestion and body aches.

The Allen County Department of Health offers the following tips to help prevent the flu for both you and your loved ones: