CDC reports increase in influenza across Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Heath officials across Indiana are seeing an increase in influenza this year.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), circulating strains appear to be Influenza A H3, which can cause severe symptoms and sometimes death in the elderly and very young.
Symptoms of influenza can resemble a typical cold, but come on quickly and are more pronounced. A person may experience fever, headaches, fatigue, dry cough, sore throat, nasal congestion and body aches.
The Allen County Department of Health offers the following tips to help prevent the flu for both you and your loved ones:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, stay away from others to protect them from getting sick too.
- If you’re sick, stay home from work and school, and refrain from running errands.
- Cover your cough – cover your mouth and nose with tissue when coughing or sneezing.
- Wash your hands – washing your hands often will prevent the spread of germs. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based hand scrub, or hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth – it’s the quickest way to spread germs.
- Practice other good health habits. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of water and eat healthy foods.