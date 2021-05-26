Area Catholics may return to Mass on June 12

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Catholics in the area will be able to return to weekly Mass in June.

Roman Catholics in the Fort Wayne-South Bend diocese have been exempt from attending weekly Masses and Holy Days since the global coronavirus pandemic was declared in March of 2020.

The diocese will lift the dispensation in the second week of June. This is due to the decrease in cases and the widespread availability of vaccines, according to a letter from the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

The South Bend Tribune reports that local public health orders regarding capacity restrictions are also allowing churches to accommodate more parishioners. Those who are seriously ill or may have a contagious disease remain exempt.