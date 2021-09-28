Catholic Diocese cooperating fully with investigation but claim “no red flags” with embattled priest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): At a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Bishop Kevin Rhoades said that there had been “no red flags” when it came to the conduct of Father David Huneck, now credibly accused of sexual misconduct.

Rhoades says that the diocese is cooperating fully with law enforcement in the investigation into the claims, which involve two possible victims, one of whom is a minor.

Whitley County authorities tell our Partners in News at ABC-21 that they have opened a separate investigation into Huneck.