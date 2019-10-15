Catholic Charities receives senior employment grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An area charity has received a big grant to help senior citizens looking for a job.

The Catholic Charities of Fort Wayne-South Bend has received a grant of more than $532,000 from Senior Service America to help provide temporary employment to at least 102 low-income older adults in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Wabash, and Whitley Counties through a federal program.

Catholic Charities has received the grant every year since 2003.

The charity tells WOWO News the Senior Community Service Employment Program helps give seniors looking to rejoin the workforce a second chance.