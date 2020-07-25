Catherine’s, Justice stores to close Fort Wayne locations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two national clothing chains will be closing their Fort Wayne locations due to bankruptcy.

Ascena Retail Group filed bankruptcy papers on Thursday that show plans to close more than half of its 2,800 stores across the country. Ascena Retail Group has many stores including Ann Taylor, Justice, Lane Bryant, and Loft.

18 Justice locations are slated to close across Indiana, including the locations at Jefferson Pointe and Glenbrook Square. Justice will focus on selling its merchandise online.

Catherine’s plus-sized clothing stores will completely shut down, according to our partners in news at ABC 21. Catherine’s is located in the Northcrest Shopping Center.

These closures are just a few of many that have filed for bankruptcy recently. Ascena joins Brooks Brothers, J. Crew, J.C. Penney, and Neiman Marcus.

These stores were already trying to stay afloat financially before the coronavirus came along. When the pandemic hit and the stores had to close to slow the spread of the virus, their financial problems worsened.

According to experts, more stores will follow in the path of bankruptcy. Some of those bankruptcies will be for stores that were not experiencing financial hardship prior to the pandemic.