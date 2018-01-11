Casino interests gave to Congressman Rokita as he pushed bill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – An Indiana congressman who has made repeated calls to drain the Washington “swamp” received more than $160,000 from gambling interest groups that will benefit from legislation he is sponsoring.

Republican Rep. Todd Rokita saw a spike in contributions after he took up legislation to end employee protections for tribal casino workers under the National Labor Relations Act.

Rokita received scant contributions from Native American tribes before 2015. But after he took up the legislation more than $163,000 poured in from tribal gambling interests.

The legislation was approved by the House on Wednesday by a 239-173 vote.

Rokita has campaigned against “lobbyists, bureaucrats” and politicians that he calls part of the “rigged” system. Rokita’s aides say he is a champion of Native Americans who have historically lacked a voice in Congress.