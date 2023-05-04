Carroll students plan to independently produce cancelled play

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A group of students from Carroll High School plan to put on a one-time, independent production of “Marian, or the True Tale of Robin Hood.”

In a release, the play is described as “a gender-bending retelling of the classic Robin Hood that includes queer themes.”

The student group is partnering with Fort Wayne Pride to raise the $50,000 in funds needed for the production. The performance is set to take place May 20 at the Foellinger Outdoor Theater.

The play was originally planned to be the spring production at Carroll High School, but was cancelled by school administrators in February.

One Carroll senior said “we’ve decided to put on the cancelled play ourselves along with some supportive adults in the community.” The same student also said “we’ve got to fight back against the bullies, especially right now in Indiana, LGBTQ people are under attack.”