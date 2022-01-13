Carroll Middle School to move to e-learning Friday due to staffing issues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Carroll Middle School will have an e-learning day on Friday, January 14 due to a staffing shortage.

Northwest Allen County Schools and Carroll Middle School officials say the shortages are in part from positive COVID-19 cases and other absences.

“We cannot staff and supervise the building safely tomorrow, therefore, our best option is to use e-learning for the day,” said Carroll Middle School Principal Brandon Basham.

Students will be sent home with meal packs Thursday. Parents who need to make other arrangements for meal can call the school’s front office tomorrow between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 260-637-5159.