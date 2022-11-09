Carroll Middle School bomb threat not credible

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Northwest Allen County Schools and Carroll Middle School officials say that a bomb threat made by a student Wednesday was not credible.

The student made the threat while on a school bus on the way to a field trip.

Carroll Middle School Principal Ann Linson released the following statement to eighth grade parents via email and voicemail:

While transporting Carroll Middle School 8th grade students to a field trip, a student made a threat of possessing a bomb on the bus. All students, staff, teachers, and administrators followed our school safety plan and immediately conducted an investigation working in coordination with school resource officers. Specifically, the bus was immediately stopped and evacuated. The bus has now been inspected by law enforcement, and it has been determined there was never a credible threat to student safety. The student who made the threat was removed from the group, and all other students were able to resume their schedule and are at their field trip destination now.

Northwest Allen County Schools would like to thank all law enforcement officers for their swift response in assisting school administrators with this investigation. NACS is fortunate to have a strong partnership with local law enforcement working to keep our students and schools safe.