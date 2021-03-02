Carroll High School student sickened after sanitizer “prank”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Carroll High School student is in trouble after admitting to spiking a classmate’s water bottle with hand sanitizer.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, the 14-year-old told a police officer he put the sanitizer in a girl’s water bottle as a “prank”. After the girl found out, she went to the school nurse.

Her mother later posted on social media that the girl was “shaking uncontrollably” and had to be taken to the emergency room for treatment. The girl has since gotten better.

While a spokesperson for Northwest Allen County Schools wouldn’t go into detail, they did say the boy, who expressed remorse and apologized, was disciplined with “appropriate action and consequence.”