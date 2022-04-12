Carroll High School Names New Principal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new Principal has been named for one Allen County High School. Northwest Allen County Schools announced Monday Night that Cleve Million will take over as Principal at Carroll High School. For the past year Million served as an assistant principal at the high school as he will replace Brandon Bitting, Carroll’s current principal, who accepted the district position of chief operations officer in late January.

Million’s resume includes serving Northrop High School for 17 years in positions including guidance coordinator and assistant principal, curriculum and instruction. Prior to that position, Million worked a year as a guidance counselor for Geyer Middle School within Fort Wayne Community Schools.