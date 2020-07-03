Carroll High School moving forward with modified commencement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Carroll High School Class of 2020 will graduate this week with a staggered commencement schedule.

Our Partners in News at ABC-21 report that as a result of Governor Holcomb’s continuation of Stage 4 limitations for indoor gatherings, that the commencement exercises will be held in three ceremonies at the Memorial Coliseum Expo Center, as opposed to the two that had been previously planned.

The ceremonies are as follows:

Ceremony 1 – Last name A – Green; Wednesday, July 8, at 7 p.m.

Ceremony 2 – Last name Gregory – M; Thursday, July 9, at 5:30 p.m.

Ceremony 3 – Last name N – Z; Thursday, July 9, at 8:30 p.m.

Students are asked to check in starting one hour before the time of each ceremony, and should report directly to their arena seat.

Masks are required.

Only students who have graduated will be allowed to attend in person. The school will provide a livestream for family and friends to watch the ceremonies at home.

The “Circle of Friendship” event has been postponed until Saturday, July 18, and will follow the previously-provided schedule as long as Gov. Holcomb transitions Indiana into Stage 5 of the Back on Track reopening.

Circle of Friendship participants are asked to RSVP using a form found here.