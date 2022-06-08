Carroll High School mourns the loss of one of their own

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Carroll High School football team announced on their Twitter page Tuesday that one of their own has passed away.

“It is with heavy heart that we share the passing of one of our own. Owen Scheele was more than just a great football player, he was a genuinely amazing person who would light up the locker room every practice, and at every game.”

The team also asked that the Scheele family’s privacy be respected at this time and said that information on arrangements would be provided when they are available.