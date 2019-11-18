Carmen Cumberland on the 2019 Turkey Rally

By
Caleb Hatch
-

Carmen Cumberland, executive director of Community Harvest Food Bank, joins in studio to detail this year’s Turkey Rally.

Subscribe to the Pat Miller Program podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here