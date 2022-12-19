Carbon Reduction Strategy Released By INDOT

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Transportation has opened a comment period to seek input from Hoosiers on its draft carbon reduction strategy. Officials with INDOT say the CRS supports efforts to reduce CO2 emissions from the transportation sector.

The strategy lays out Indiana’s proposed action plan for reducing on-road carbon emissions, while also aligning with federal requirements and guidelines stemming from the Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act, which was signed by President Biden in November 2021.

INDOT says there are three complementary pathways to reduce carbon dioxide in transportation, including reducing total fuel consumption of on-road vehicles, mitigate traffic congestion and shift towards “more fuel efficient modes,” including public transportation, walking and biking.

INDOT says it can support carbon efficient choices made by users of the transportation system by planning, designing, and building safe and convenient infrastructure and services and through its policies and programs.

The draft document is available for public review and comment through Monday, January 15, 2023.