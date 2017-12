DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – DeKalb County police were dispatched to CR 40 at CR 41 Sunday around 5:45 a.m.

An investigation revealed a 2016 Ford Focus ran off the roadway into the ditch on the south side of CR 40 at CR 41.

The driver, Jason A. Lowman, 29 of Waterloo, continued driving in the ditch before striking a tree.

Lowman was ejected from the vehicle, and pronounced dead at the scene.