Car pedestrian crash in rural LaGrange County leaves 82 year old man dead

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WOWO): Driver fatigue may have been a contributing factor in a fatal car-pedestrian crash Thursday morning.

The LaGrange County Sheriff says that a 63 year old man was driving on road 50 West near 2715 South when he rounded a curve and struck a pedestrian that was walking in the grass.

The 82 year old man was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the car told sheriff’s deputies he didn’t see the man walking and that he had been working for the previous 18 hours. Officials say the sun may have played a factor as well.