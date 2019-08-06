Car crashes through Fort Wayne auto sales shop Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – No one was harmed after a car crashed into a used car shop Tuesday.

The car crashed into the front of M&B Auto Sales on W. Jefferson Blvd. around 1:30 p.m.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report no one was inside the building at the time of the crash.

The shop’s owner, Matt Clinger, says he was outside the shop when he saw the car speed into the lot and drive through the front of the building.

The driver reports his breaks went out, and he was trying to avoid hitting the lot’s cars when he went into the building.