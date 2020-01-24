Capital Improvement Board to finalize acquisition of “Fast Food Block”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The “fast food block” in downtown Fort Wayne is about to have new ownership.

The Journal Gazette reports the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board has approved a purchase agreement for a stretch of land on West Jefferson Blvd. that holds three fast-food restaurants, across from Parkview Field and next to the Grand Wayne Center.

For the moment, board members say there aren’t any plans to change anything, but there is the possibility of removing the restaurants to make way for an expansion of the Grand Wayne Center in the future.

The whole plan will be made official over the next few months.