Capital Improvement Board Pledges More Money To The Lofts At Headwaters Project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): With higher inflation still being reflected in rising construction costs, the developer of The Lofts at Headwaters Park has approached city officials about contributing an additional $3 million to the project. According to The Journal Gazette, the extra money was approved Wednesday morning after the city approached the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board. The site for The Lofts, at Superior and Clinton streets is planned as a mixed-use building with 217 apartments, 15 townhomes, 12,000 square feet of commercial space and a parking garage with 651 slots.

Developer, Barrett & Stokely say they need more money and the CIB unanimously agreed to pledge the $3 million in addition to the $1.4 million originally pledged for the parking garage aspect of the project.