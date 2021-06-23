Cap n’ Cork sold to Indianapolis-based Big Red Liquors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Local liquor store chain Cap n’ Cork is selling to Indianapolis-based Big Red Liquors.

The move, which was announced Wednesday, comes as Cap n’ Cork co-owners and brothers-in-law Joe Doust and Andy Lebamoff plan to retire from the family-owned business.

The sale is expected to close in early July.

Founded in 1911 in Fort Wayne, Cap n’ Cork has 15 total locations in Fort Wayne and New Haven. After the sale, the stores will continue to operate independently under the same name.

The sale will grow Big Red Liquors from 60 to 75 locations statewide.

“The decision to retire wasn’t an easy one,” said co-owner Andy Lebamoff. “We wanted to make sure we found a partner that would retain the integrity of the family business we’ve been building on for the last 110 years. We feel like we’ve found that in Big Red Liquors.”