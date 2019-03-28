Candle leads to house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A candle left burning overnight at a Fort Wayne home apparently ended up starting a bedroom fire early this morning.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to a home in the 2800 block of Drexel Avenue a few minutes after midnight, where they found smoke and fire coming from a bedroom window.

The caller, a minor, told firefighters he had left the candle burning in his bedroom, and that it started the blaze. He and his dog managed to get out of the home safely before firefighters arrived. They had the fire under control within 13 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There’s no word on where the boy’s parents or guardians were at the time.